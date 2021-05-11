Sri Lanka offers assistance to help Nasheed recover after bombing

Sri Lanka today offered assistance to help Maldives Speaker Mohamed Nasheed to recover following the recent bombing.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa telephoned the family of Maldives Speaker Mohamed Nasheed today and inquired into the condition of his health following the recent bombing.

Nasheed sustained multiple injuries following an explosion outside his home in the Maldives’ capital Male’ City recently.

Rajapaksa telephoned Nasheed’s father Abdul Sattar and offered assistance to help the former President to recover.

Sri Lanka had last week condemned the terrorist attack on the Speaker of the Maldivian Parliament and the former President of Maldives Mohamed Nasheed.

Nasheed was in critical condition after sustaining injuries in the explosion but is now out of danger.

The ADK Hospital, where Nasheed is receiving treatment, said that he underwent life-saving surgery on injuries to his head, chest, abdomen and limbs.

Three of Nasheed’s military bodyguards along with two bystanders – a 41-year-old Maldivian man and 70-year-old British man – also sustained minor injuries in the explosion. (Colombo Gazette)