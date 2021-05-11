Sri Lanka awaits results of vaccine mix and match  

By Easwaran Rutnam

Sri Lanka is awaiting the results of mix and match tests conducted by experts overseas, the Health Ministry said.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry said that Sri Lanka will take a decision on using two different vaccine brands for the first and second jab once the results are obtained.

A spokesperson at the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry said that mixing and matching of vaccines is being practiced in some countries.

The spokesperson said that in other countries research is being carried out on mixing two different brands of vaccines.

Over 900,000 people in Sri Lanka have been administered with the Covishield vaccine from the Serum Institute in India.

However, India has not been able to send stocks ordered for the second jab because of the crisis situation faced in India.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry also said that shortage of vaccines is not unique to Sri Lanka.

The spokesperson said a similar situation is being faced by developed countries as well.

As a result even developed countries are testing the possibility of mixing and matching vaccines and if the testing is successful then Sri Lanka will decide the way forward. (Colombo Gazette)