Seylan’s Kilinochchi branch gets spacious new location

Seylan Bank, the Bank with a Heart, recently relocated its Kilinochchi Branch to a spacious new location to provide superior banking services to its customers hassle free. The new branch is located at to No. 155 & 155/1, A-9 Road, Kilinochchi.

The expansive new branch is ready to provide all Seylan customers with a more personalized service, ensuring higher convenience levels. The new location is also more central, allowing customers hassle free access to the branch and ATM services. Banking hours will be from 9 am to 3 pm daily.

Seylan Bank follows all guidelines set by the health authorities when managing day to day operations and encourages all customers to follow the same to ensure safety during these times of caution. Customers are also encouraged to use Seylan’s digital platforms for day-to-day transactions and reach out on 011 200 88 88 or visit www.seylan.lk for additional assistance.

Seylan Bank operates with a vision to offer the ultimate banking experience to its valued customers through cutting-edge technology, innovative products, and best-in-class services. The Bank has a growing clientele of SMEs, Retail and Corporate Customers, and has expanded its footprint with 172 branches, 70 Cash Deposit Machines, 76 Cheque Deposit Machines, and an ATM network of 216 units across the country. Seylan Bank has been endorsed as a financially stable organization with performance excellence across the board by Fitch Ratings, with the bank’s national long-term rating revised to ‘A’ (lka). The bank was ranked second among public listed companies for transparency in corporate reporting by Transparency Global and is now part of the S&P Dow Jones SL 20 Index. These achievements are a testament to Seylan Bank’s financial stability and unwavering dedication to ensuring excellence across all aspects.