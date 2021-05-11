Parts of Kandy and Matara among latest areas isolated

Parts of Kandy and Matara are among the latest areas isolated in Sri Lanka to contain the spread of the third wave of the coronavirus.

The Government has also lifted the isolation status imposed on the Nikadalupotha Grama Niladhari Division in the Kumbukgete Police area in the Kurunegala District.

The Government said that selected areas in the Matara, Matale, Kandy and Puttalam districts have been isolated from today.

Accordingly, the Uyanwatta Grama Niladhari (GN) Division and the Uyanwatta North GN Division in the Matara District and the Uda Hapuvida GN Division in the Matale District have been isolated from today.

In the Kandy District, the Thibbutta Village in the Walgampaya GN Division and the Kosgasthenna Village in the Walgampaya GN Division have been isolated.

The Meda Kirimetiyana GN Division in the Puttalam District has also been isolated from today.

Several areas in the country have been isolated after the Sinhala and Tamil New Year as the coronavirus began to spread rapidly in the country. (Colombo Gazette)