Digital vaccine ID to be introduced

A digital vaccine identity card (ID) is to be introduced in the near future.

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Namal Rajapaksa said that the ID will ensure the smooth implementation of the vaccination program.

He said that the digital ID is being created with the assistance of the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA).

The digital ID will contain the details of the individual who obtained the vaccine, the vaccine brand, details of the vaccine used, date given and date the second jab is due and other information related to the vaccination process. (Colombo Gazette)