Allianz partners with Asiri Health to offer greater value to policy holders

Allianz Insurance Lanka Ltd, Sri Lanka’s leading life insurance company entered into a partnership agreement with Asiri Health, Sri Lanka’s foremost private healthcare provider, to offer a multitude of value additions and benefits to its customers.

With this partnership, Allianz Lanka policyholders will have access to a wide array of benefits ranging from discounts on room rates, laboratory tests and other diagnostic services, complimentary ambulance pick up for admissions within a 10km radius of the hospital and complimentary access to a range of clinics including consultation clinics for spine and back pain, heart, breast care, neurology (brain & spine), well-woman care and early pregnancy.

All policy holders can avail themselves of these benefits at Asiri Group of Hospitals, located in key areas around the country. Further, by way of this partnership, motor and non-motor policy holders will benefit via discounts on laboratory testing and free/discount vouchers to certain health clinics.

Commenting on the partnership, Gany Subramaniam, CEO/Director of Allianz Insurance Lanka Ltd said, “We at Allianz have remained committed to helping secure people’s lives and offering our customers an enhanced service experience. We believe, through this partnership with Asiri Health, that our policyholders will not only have access to the well-reputed healthcare services the hospital is renowned for, but with personalised service being offered, each policyholder will be ensured a hassle-free experience.”

“We are pleased to partner with Allianz Insurance Lanka. As Sri Lanka’s leading total healthcare provider, we have some of the most dedicated, skilled and experienced healthcare professionals in the country. In addition, we are continuously investing in our infrastructure to offer our patients the very latest in medical care. As such, we are confident that through this partnership we can provide the high level of service that Allianz Insurance policyholders are accustomed to,” said, Dr. Manjula Karunaratne, Group Chief Executive Officer, Asiri Health.