Urgent steps to be taken as coronavirus spreads

The Government is to take urgent steps as the coronavirus continues to spread rapidly in Sri Lanka.

Health officials held meetings today to discuss some of the measures to be taken to contain the spread of the virus.

Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi headed the meeting which was also attended by State Minister Sudarshini Fernandopulle.

At one meeting it was decided to expand the coronavirus vaccination program while focusing on the Colombo, Kalutara and Gampaha Districts.

It was also decided to increase PCR testing in the country and also increase lab facilities at district level.

Results of PCR tests already conducted will also be released soon.

Measures will also be taken to ensure people who undergo PCR tests remain at home until the result is obtained.

The Health Ministry said that steps will also be taken to ensure adequate oxygen is supplied to all the treatment facilities. (Colombo Gazette)