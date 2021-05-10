United Arab Emirates bans all travellers from Sri Lanka

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has banned all travellers from Sri Lanka as well from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority announced the suspension of entry for travelers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka on all flights on national and foreign carriers, as well as for transit passengers coming from these countries, starting Wednesday May 12, 2021 at 23:59, with the exception of transit flights traveling to the UAE and bound for these countries.

This decision also includes extending the suspension of entry for travelers who were in these four countries in the 14-day period prior to arrival in the UAE.

Flights between the four countries will continue to allow the transport of passengers from the UAE to Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka and the transfer of exempted groups from these countries to the UAE who have applied for exemption.

Exempted travelers, including UAE citizens, those on diplomatic missions accredited by the four countries, official delegations, those traveling on business planes, and golden residence holders, will be subject to precautionary measures that include a 10-day quarantine and PCR testing at the airport and on the fourth and eighth days after entering the country.

The required PCR testing period prior to travel has been reduced from 72 to 48 hours, and all tests must be administered by accredited laboratories that issue results carrying a QR code.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation confirmed that travelers coming the four countries through other countries are required to provide proof of a period of stay in those countries of no less than 14 days in order to be allowed to enter the UAE. Cargo flights will continue to operate between the four countries.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation called upon all travelers affected by the decision to contact the relevant airlines to reschedule their flights and ensure their safe return to their final destinations without delay. (Colombo Gazette)