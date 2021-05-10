Sputnik V jab given to over 4380 people so far

The first jab of the Sputnik V vaccine has been given to over 4380 people so far, the Health Ministry said.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry said that 4381 people have been given the first jab so far.

Sri Lanka began using the Sputnik V vaccine on 6 May. Residents of Gothatuwa between the ages of 30 and 60 were the first to be administered the Sputnik V vaccine.

The first batch of 15,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Sri Lanka last week.

The National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) had in March approved the use of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Sri Lanka.

As per an agreement with Russia more quantities of the vaccine will be dispatched to Sri Lanka.

The Government expects the delivery of more vaccines in July, August and September.

The Government will receive a total 13.5 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine during this period. (Colombo Gazette)