Remains of maid murdered in Kuwait brought to Sri Lanka

The remains of a Sri Lankan maid, who had been murdered in Kuwait, has been brought to Sri Lanka.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the woman had left for Kuwait in 2019.

She had been hacked to death by an Ethiopian maid on 13th April 2021.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the remains of the deceased, who is a resident of Mahawa, was brought to Sri Lanka via Qatar Airways yesterday (Sunday).

The Magisterial inquiry was conducted by the Negombo Magistrate yesterday, while the autopsy was to be conducted by the Judicial Medical Officer attached to the Negombo Hospital today.

The Katunayake Police is conducting further investigations into the incident. (Colombo Gazette)