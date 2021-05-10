Police to inspect public transport and taxi services

The Police will conduct a special quarantine operation today to inspect public transport and taxi services.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the operation will be conducted to monitor if public transportations were adhering to the health guidelines issued on COVID-19.

He pointed out that buses and taxis used for public transportation must carry passengers according to the seating capacity outlined in the health guidelines.

The Drivers and conductors of the vehicles must ensure that passengers wear face masks at all times during travel.

DIG Ajith Rohana said action will be taken against the owner, drivers, conductors, and assistants of vehicles used for public transportation if the guidelines are violated.

He said the vehicles will also be seized and will be produced in court.

Meanwhile, the Police will also conduct another special quarantine operation to raid illegal parties and public gatherings that have been prohibited under the health guidelines issued on COVID-19.

The Police Spokesman said the special quarantine operation will be conducted tonight.

DIG Ajith Rohana said anyone found to be hosting or participating in parties or public gatherings will be arrested, while the vehicles used by the suspects will also be seized.

All public gatherings and parties have been prohibited due to the coronavirus situation in Sri Lanka.

Over 2600 Covid cases were reported yesterday alone. A high number of cases have been detected following the Sinhala and Tamil New Year in April.

The authorities have imposed restrictions and isolated several areas across the country in a bid to curtail the spread of the New Year coronavirus cluster. (Colombo Gazette)