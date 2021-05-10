No lockdown but travel restrictions between provinces

An islandwide lockdown will not be enforced in Sri Lanka but travel restrictions between provinces will likely be implemented in the next few days, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.

He also said that essential services will be strengthened to operate between provinces even if travel restrictions are enforced.

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva also said that the Army will be deployed to engage in the vaccination process.

Earlier today the Government had decided to take urgent steps as the coronavirus continues to spread rapidly in Sri Lanka.

Health officials held meetings today to discuss some of the measures to be taken to contain the spread of the virus.

Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi headed the meeting which was also attended by State Minister Sudarshini Fernandopulle.

At one meeting it was decided to expand the coronavirus vaccination program while focusing on the Colombo, Kalutara and Gampaha Districts.

The coronavirus is spreading rapidly in Sri Lanka following the Sinhala and Tamil New Year. (Colombo Gazette)