HUTCH partners with Bobble AI to launch local language smartphone keyboard for Sri Lankans

HUTCH, in a first for Sri Lanka, today announced a partnership with Bobble AI, the world’s first Conversation Media Platform that offers highly engaging smartphone keyboard solutions, trusted by millions of users globally.

With this launch, smartphone subscribers across Sri Lanka will have access to the Bobble Smartphone keyboard’s unique features; typing in local languages (Sinhala, Tamil & English), Personalized Stickers and exciting movie GIFs (in Sinhala & Tamil), Animated BigMojis™, and a robust voice to text feature (in Sinhala & Tamil) that helps hassle free typing experience while on the move.

Customized keyboard themes and cool varied fonts are also offered to create a new chat & messaging experience for the users. This smart recommendation will help develop great engagement among family and friends as the keyboard works well across all mobile chat apps and browsers.

Bobble AI keyboard has a strong 4.5 Play Store rating and already has 50,000 active users. In addition, Bobble AI Keyboard offers excellent opportunities for ecosystem partners to promote their digital services via exclusive brand partnerships that leverage the capabilities and reach of the Bobble smartphone keyboard,,which creates immense value for both subscribers and businesses. This partnership is in line with Bobble AI’s larger vision to explore synergies within the digital ecosystem in Sri Lanka.

London based tech advisory company, Lemon Advisors UK Ltd. enabled this strategic partnership between Bobble AI and Hutch Sri Lanka. Earlier in January this year, Bobble AI announced its partnership withLemon Advisors, to assist and strengthen the former’s business growth activities in the EU ,APAC, and MENA Region. Lemon Advisors UK offers its services in over 38 countries, with a specific focus on Telecoms & Media, FinTech, Health, SpaceTech& Aviation.

Commenting on the partnership, HUTCH representative, Firaz Markar, AGM – Partnerships &Alliances , “We are excited to partner with Bobble AI, a unique platform that holds a leadership position in customer engagement solutions. There is no denying the fact that the keyboard is primarily the first customer engagement tool for any connected device in today’s world and the availability of local language functionalities will help us significantly boost engagement with our subscribers.”

Commenting on the latest announcement, Ankit Prasad, Founder, and CEO, Bobble AI said, “The partnership with HUTCH is in line with Bobble AI’s larger vision to explore synergies with global Telcos and smartphone manufacturers across geographies. Global trends such as fast-paced technological adoption, rapid internet proliferation, coupled with smartphone penetration demand businesses to create a deeper connection with their end consumers and essentially make their services easily accessible, literally on fingertips!”

Adding to this, Ankit said, “We are looking to harness the enormous potential of the entire digital ecosystem in Sri Lanka and explore synergies with local businesses, brands and digital service providers through our unique business models catering to segments such as data intelligence, contextual advertising, and brand marketing.”