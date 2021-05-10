GS Sports opens new outlet at Madiwela

GS Sports, the first subsidiary of George Steuart Health, recently strengthened its presence in the market by opening another showroom in Madiwela, apart from their flagship store located in Colombo 03.

Located at No. 332A, Thalawathugoda Road, Madiwela, the showroom was ceremonially declared open by Dilith Jayaweera – Group Chairman GS&Co, Eng. Sagara Gunawardana – Chairman/Managing Director Venora Group of Companies and Chinthaka Jayatilake – S&T Interiors (Pvt) Ltd.

Catering to all levels of sports enthusiasts, from amateurs to professionals, the showroom is open 6 days a week from 9am- 7pm and provides easy access to a wide range of high quality and affordable domestic and commercial fitness equipment.

Driven by a passion to inspire fitness to ensure people lead safer, healthier lifestyles, GS Sports will continue to expand their network, delivering only the best healthcare solutions at the most affordable prices.

GS Sports is the latest venture by George Steuart Health; one of Sri Lanka’s premier healthcare and wellness solution providers. George Steuart Health is a member of the George Steuart Group, acclaimed as Sri Lanka’s oldest mercantile establishment and a leading diversified conglomerate.