Eid prayers will not be permitted at mosques during the festival this week.

The Department of Muslim Religious and Cultural Affairs said the Wakfs Board had decided not to permit Eid prayers at any Mosque during the Eid-ul-Fitr festival.

The decision was taken as a result of the coronavirus spreading rapidly across the country.

All mosques will be kept closed on Eid and Muslims have been told to pray at home with theirĀ family members. (Colombo Gazette)