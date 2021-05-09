Only essential services to function at State institutions

Only essential services will be carried out at State institutions with minimum staff, the Government announced today.

The Ministry of Public Administration also said that female employees who are pregnant will not be required to report to work.

The decision has been taken as a result of the third wave of the coronavirus spreading in Sri Lanka.

All essential services at Government institutions will operate with minimum staff while others work from home.

The Ministry of Public Administration said that a circular in this regard will be issued tomorrow (Monday). (Colombo Gazette)