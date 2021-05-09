Multiple areas placed under isolation from today

Multiple areas have been placed under isolation from today (Sunday) to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva that the isolation placed on the Narampitiya Grama Niladhari Division in the Panadura South Police area in the Kalutara District, has been lifted.

The Government said that Dolekanda Grama Niladhari (GN) Division, Rambuka GN Division, Kathlana GN Division, Thanabela GN Division, Ilubakanda GN Division and Pothupitiya South GN Division in the Rakwana Police area in the Ratnapura District have been isolated from today.

The Panapola GN Division, Kudupitiya GN Division, Kudaha GN Division, Delgoda East GN Division, Delgoda West GN Division, Dawgalagama GN Division, Dandagamuwa GN Division, Koswatta GN Division, Tapassarakanda GN Division, Wathurawa GN Division, Wembiyagoda GN Division, Veddagala East GN Division, Weddagala West GN Division, the Davugalagama GN Division and both sides of the main road from the main city in Kalawana West GN Division to Dolahena Junction in the Kalawana Police area in the Ratnapura District have also been isolated from today.

Meanwhile, St. Coombs Estate in the Lindula Police area in the Nuwara-Eliya District has also been isolated from today.

Several areas around the country were isolated after the third wave of the coronavirus began to spread rapidly around the country following the Sinhala and Tamil New Year. (Colombo Gazette)