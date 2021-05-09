Mobile vendors in Western Province found to be infected

Mobile vendors in the Western Province have been found to be infected with the coronavirus.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that 657 mobile vendors in the Western Province were inspected yesterday (Saturday).

Random Rapid Antigen Tests were conducted on 114 mobile vendors and two were found to be infected with the coronavirus.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that special operations were also conducted in beach areas and other public places and several people were found to have violated the quarantine laws. (Colombo Gazette)