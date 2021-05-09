Daily Covid infections in Sri Lanka hits a record 2,659

A record 2,659 people were found to be infected with the coronavirus in Sri Lanka today, the highest number detected in a day.

This is the first time the number of people found to be infected in a day crossed the 2000 mark in Sri Lanka.

On average 1900 people were found to be infected in Sri Lanka daily since the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Sri Lanka has recorded a spike in the number of people infected with the coronavirus after the health guidelines were disregarded during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

A new variant of the coronavirus was also blamed for the spike in numbers.

Meanwhile, over the weekend the Indian variant of the coronavirus known as B.1.617, had been detected in Sri Lanka.

This is the first time the Indian variant was found in Sri Lanka.

Dr. Chandima Jeewandara, Director of the Allergy, Immunity and Cell Biology Unit at the Sri Jayewardenepura University said that the variant was detected in samples obtained from a Covid patient who had returned from India and was in a quarantine center.

The sample was among several other samples obtained for testing until 30th April. (Colombo Gazette)