WHO reminds Sajith on need to work together to fight Covid

The World Health Organisation (WHO) today reminded Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa on the need to work together to fight the coronavirus.

Dr. Olivia Nieveras, the Officer-In-Charge of the WHO in Sri Lanka said that now is the time for the country to work together, no matter if one is in the opposition or the Government.

She expressed these views at a meting with Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa in Colombo today.

At the meeting Premadasa noted some of the key issues faced by Sri Lanka because of the coronavirus.

Dr. Olivia Nieveras said that some of the issues raised by Premadasa had been noted by the WHO at their meetings in Colombo.

She also noted that the coronavirus vaccine will only be effective 14 days after the second jab.

Dr. Olivia Nieveras said that the vaccination will not be an immediate “game changer” but will have an impact two weeks after the second dose.

She also said that Sri Lanka had been successful in containing the spread of the coronavirus during the first and second wave.

However, she said the situation went out of hand following the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Dr. Olivia Nieveras said that steps must be taken now to ensure the situation is brought under control. (Colombo Gazette)