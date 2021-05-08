Several areas in Wattala and Mahabage isolated

A number of areas in Wattala and Mahabage have been isolated from today.

The Government said that the Kerawalapitiya Grama Niladhari Division (GN) Division, Wattala GN Division, Palliyawatta South GN Division and Hekitta GN Division in the Wattala Police area in the Gampaha District have been isolated.

The Kerangapokuna GN Division, Galudapita GN Division and Maththumagala GN Division in the Mahabage Police area have also been isolated.

Vijitha Road of Nagoda South GN Division in the Kalutara South Police area, the Bosiripura area in the Vidyasara GN Division and the Mahawaskaduwa North GN Division in the Kalutara North Police area and Koratuhena in the Yatadolawatta West GN Division in the Matugama Police area, all in the Kalutara District have also been isolated.

The Kodikamam Central GN Division and the Kodikamam North GN Division in the Kodikamam Police area in the Jaffna District have also been isolated.

Last night (Friday), the Government announced that the Niwanthidiya GN Division and Mampe East GN Division in the Piliyandala Police area and the Arawwala West GN Division in the Maharagama Police area in the Colombo District have also been isolated.

The Government also isolated the Koggala 1 GN Division, Koggala 2 GN Division, Meegahagoda GN Division, Maliyagoda GN Division and Payadigama West GN Division in the Habaraduwa Police area in the Galle District have also been isolated.

Several areas in Sri Lanka have been isolated following the Sinhala and Tamil New Year as the third wave of the coronavirus spreads rapidly across the country. (Colombo Gazette)