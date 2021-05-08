NMRA approves emergency use of Sinopharm vaccine in Sri Lanka

The Expert Committee of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) has approved the emergency use of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in Sri Lanka.

The WHO had yesterday approved China’s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, easing the way for poorer nations to get access to another much-needed shot to help end the pandemic.

The announcement was made by the WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom, making it the sixth vaccine to be given emergency use listing by the global health body.

Tedros noted that the WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) had reviewed the vaccines available data, and recommended that it be used for adults 18 years and older, with a two-dose regimen.

The NMRA has already approved the use of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine, Sputnik V vaccine and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)