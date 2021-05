Local area lockdown in parts of Kuliyapitiya lifted

The local area lockdown (isolation) enforced in parts of Kuliyapitiya in the Kurunegala District has been lifted with immediate effect.

The Government said that of the isolation status enforced on 63 Grama Niladhari (GN) Divisions in the Kuliyapitiya Police area has been lifted.

Accordingly, the isolation status will remain in 19 Grama Niladhari Divisions in Kuliyapitiya.

The Kuliyapitiya Town GN Division, Assadduma GN Division, Meegahakotuwa GN Division, Dikhera GN Division, Deegalla GN Division, Kabalewa GN Division, Kirindawa GN Division, Anukkane GN Division, Ihala Kalugamuwa GN Division, Weralugama GN Division, Thabbomulla GN Division, Dandagamuwa East GN Division, Dandagamuwa West GN Division, Madakumburumulla GN Division, Ihala Weerambuwa GN Division, Pahala Weerambuwa GN Division, Kongahagedara GN Division, Thummodara GN Division and the Ketawalagedara GN Division in Kuliyapitiya will remain isolated.

Meanwhile, the isolation status enforced on the Kumarigama Grama Niladhari Division in the Uhana Police area in the Ampara District has also been lifted.