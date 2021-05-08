Indian variant of Covid detected in Sri Lanka

The Indian variant of the coronavirus known as B.1.617, has been detected in Sri Lanka.

This is the first time the Indian variant was found in Sri Lanka.

Dr. Chandima Jeewandara, Director of the Allergy, Immunity and Cell Biology Unit at the Sri Jayewardenepura University said that the variant was detected in samples obtained from a Covid patient who had returned from India and was in a quarantine center.

The sample was among several other samples obtained for testing until 30th April.