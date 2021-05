A Police crackdown is underway on face mask and social distancing violators in Colombo.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that 342 suspects were arrested in the Colombo City yesterday (Friday).

They were among a record 617 people arrested around the island for failing to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing.

The Police also said that mobile vendors in Colombo were warned for violating quarantine laws. (Colombo Gazette)