Bangladesh and Sri Lanka eye chance to climb Super League standings

Sri Lanka’s men’s team is set to play three one-day internationals in Bangladesh this month.

Sri Lanka’s men’s team will depart for Bangladesh on 16 May for a three-match ODI series commencing 23 May in Dhaka.

The series presents both teams with the chance to move up the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League ladder.

Sri Lanka currently sit 12th on the standings with -2 points and can climb as high as ninth if they win the series 3-0, while Bangladesh could skyrocket to the top of the ladder with a series win.

The Tigers currently sit sixth but only trail top-placed England by 10 points. A 2-1 series win would lift them to 50 points, 10 more than England, Pakistan and Australia, who all have 40 points.

Sri Lanka will play an intra-squad practice match on 21 May before the series commences two days later.