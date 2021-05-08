A number of people infected in Borella, Narahenpita and Slave Island

A number of people have been found to be infected in Borella, Narahenpita and Slave Island.

They were among 434 people who tested positive for the coronavirus in the Colombo District during a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

Of the 434 people found to be infected in the Colombo District, 36 are from Slave Island, 35 Narahenpita and 31 from Borella.

Others include 30 people in Maharagama, 22 in Maradana and 22 in Avissawella.

A total of 1,914 people tested positive for the virus in Sri Lanka during this period. (Colombo Gazette)