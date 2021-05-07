Two factories in Matale closed after employees’ test positive

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Two garment factories in Matale have been closed after staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Public Health Inspector (PHI) in charge of Matale told Colombo Gazette that both factories were managed by a private clothing brand.

One factory is situated in the Warakamura area in Ukkuwella, while the other factory is located in the Palapath area in Matale.

The PHI officer said the infected employees were detected following random PCR tests conducted by the health authorities, as well as private PCR tests conducted once in two weeks by the factory management.

He said 50 employees have been infected in one factory and another 46 were detected in the other factory.

One factory consists of 1200 employees and 450 people are employed at the other factory.

The PHI officer said contact tracing is underway to identify the close associates of the infected staff members.

He added that all other employees have been advised to remain in isolation, and the factories will remain closed until further notice from the health authorities. (Colombo Gazette)