Sri Lanka condemns attack targeting Mohamed Nasheed

Sri Lanka today condemned the terrorist attack on the Speaker of the Maldivian Parliament and the former President of Maldives Mohamed Nasheed.

Nasheed is in critical condition after sustaining injuries in the explosion outside his home in the Maldives’ capital Male’ City.

“At this most critical time, the people and the Government of Sri Lanka join in expressing solidarity with the people and the Government of Maldives while strongly condemning all forms of violence,” the Sri Lanka Foreign Ministry said today.

The ADK Hospital, where Nasheed is receiving treatment, said that he underwent a successful final, critical, life-saving procedure this afternoon.

Over the course of past 16 hours he had life-saving surgery on injuries to his head, chest, abdomen and limbs.

“He remains in a critical condition in intensive care,” the hospital said.

Preliminary findings suggested the bomb was not made with “military-grade explosives”, Al-Jazeera quoted Assistant Commissioner of Police Mohamed Riyaz as saying, adding that no links have been established with foreign “terrorist” organisations.

Three of Nasheed’s military bodyguards along with two bystanders – a 41-year-old Maldivian man and 70-year-old British man – also sustained minor injuries in the explosion. (Colombo Gazette)