Sinopharm to be administered in Sri Lanka from next week

The Sinopharm vaccine is to be administered in Sri Lanka from next week after the World Health Organization (WHO) today approved it for emergency use, the Government said today.

State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Professor Channa Jayasumana said that the Chinese vaccine will be administered in selected Grama Niladhari Divisions.

The WHO today approved China’s Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, easing the way for poorer nations to get access to another much-needed shot to help end the pandemic.

The announcement was made on Friday by the WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom, making it the sixth vaccine to be given emergency Use Listing by the global health body.

“This afternoon, WHO gave Emergency Use Listing to Sinopharm Beijing’s COVID-19 vaccine, making it the sixth vaccine to receive WHO validation for safety, efficacy and quality,” Tedros said at a media briefing.

“This expands the list of COVID-19 vaccines that COVAX can buy, and gives countries confidence to expedite their own regulatory approval, and to import and administer a vaccine.”

Tedros noted that the WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) had reviewed the vaccines available data, and recommended that it be used for adults 18 years and older, with a two-dose regimen. (Colombo Gazette)