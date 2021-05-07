Schools to remain closed until further notice

All schools and other educational institutions will remain closed until further notice.

Education Minister G.L. Peiris said all schools, preschools, tuition classes and State universities will remain closed.

Meanwhile, all Anglican and Catholic schools have also announced that they will remain closed in accordance with the Government’s decision.

The Education Ministry decided to close all schools islandwide from the 1st to 7th May due to the coronavirus situation in the country.

On 1st May, the Health Ministry issued a new set of health guidelines prohibiting tuition classes and preschools from operating until the 31st of May.

The decision was taken due to the spread of the third wave of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)