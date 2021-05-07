Record 436 people arrested in a day for violating quarantine laws

The Police arrested 436 people yesterday (Thursday) for violating the quarantine laws.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that this was the highest number of people arrested in a single day for violating the quarantine laws in Sri Lanka.

Most of those arrested where in Pettah during a special operation conducted by the Police in the area.

He said that since 30th October last year, when the quarantine laws were enforced, a total of 5922 people have been arrested.

The Police Spokesman said that the operations to arrest people violating the quarantine laws in Sri Lanka will continue.

He said the public must ensure they wear face masks in public places and also ensure they wear the mask correctly.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that policemen in uniform and plain clothed officers have been deployed to arrest those violating the quarantine laws. (Colombo Gazette)