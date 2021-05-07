Ranjan denies claims he attempted suicide in prison

Former Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake has denied claims he attempted to commit suicide in jail.

Local media had reported that he attempted to commit suicide while serving a jail sentence.

However, in a message posted on Facebook today, Ramanayake denied the claims.

The Supreme Court sentenced former MP Ranjan Ramanayake to four years rigorous imprisonment over charges of contempt of court.

He has been imprisoned at the Angunukeolapelessa prison since his conviction.

Recently, MP Ramanayake’s Parliamentary seat was abolished due to his sentencing, despite objection raised by the Opposition on multiple occasions in Parliament.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya member Ajith Mannapperuma has replaced Ranjan Ramanayake in Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)