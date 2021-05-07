Public told to self-isolate after PCR test 

By Easwaran Rutnam
The public have been told to self-isolate after undergoing a PCR test until they receive the test results.
Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardana issued guidelines for the public to follow after undergoing a PCR test.
Accordingly, the public have been advised to self-isolate until they receive the test results, which may take 2-3 days.
The public have also been told to wear a face mask even at home when self-isolating after a PCR test if there are others at home.
The Health Ministry has also advised that they use separate utensils at home until a negative PCR test result is received.
They have also been urged to take rest, drink a lot of water and act with responsibility.
Public Health Inspectors had earlier pointed out that there were issues when obtaining PCR test results in a number of areas.
PHI Association Secretary M. Baalasooriya said the results are being released after nearly 2 or 3 days of testing.
He said that the gap between testing and releasing the results could pave the way for the virus to be transmitted to more people.