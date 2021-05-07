More areas in Piliyandala, Kalutara and Kadawatha isolated

More areas in Piliyandala, Kalutara and Kadawatha have been isolated with effect from today.

The Government said that the Halputha Grama Niladhari (GN) Division, Kesbewa East GN Division, Makandana West GN Division, Nivungama GN Division and Polhena GN Division in the Piliyandala Police area in the Colombo District have been isolated.

The Pimbura GN Division in the Agalawatta Police area and Yatiyana West GN Division in the Matugama Police area in the Kalutara District have also been isolated.

The Government also said that the Eldeniya East GN Division, Sooriyapaluwa South GN Division, Sooriyapaluwa North GN Division, Pahala Karagahamuna North GN Division and Ihala Karagahamuna North GN Division in the Kadawatha Police area in the Gampaha District have been isolated.

Meanwhile, the isolation status enforced in the Ingurudaluwa GN Division in the Baduraliya Police area in the Kalutara District has been lifted.

The isolation status enforced in the Pelawatta East GN Division, Miriswatta GN Division and Pahala Hewessa GN Division in the Meegahathenna Police area in the Kalutara District has also been lifted.

A number of areas have been isolated as the third wave of the coronavirus spreads rapidly in the country.

The third wave began to spread following the Sinhala and Tamil New Year as most people had failed to follow the health guidelines. (Colombo Gazette)