Highest Covid transmission recorded in Western Province

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The highest transmission of the coronavirus has been reported in the Western Province, health authorities said.

The Public Health Inspectors Association said a high level of transmission has also been reported from the North-Western Province and Southern Province including in the Ratnapura District.

PHI Association Secretary M. Baalasooriya told Colombo Gazette that the coronavirus has now spread to all 25 Districts in the country.

He said Sri Lanka is currently facing a severe crisis due to the detection of nearly 1900 patients per day.

Baalsooriya warned that the next two weeks was very critical for the country because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sri Lanka is heading towards a critical period, the PHI Association said.

Baalsooriya said the health authorities will have to take further measures to contain the spread of the third wave of the coronavirus.

He urged the public to cooperate with the health authorities and strictly adhere to the health guidelines issued on COVID-19 to help contain the spread of the New Year coronavirus cluster.

Meanwhile, special quarantine operations have been conducted in the Western Province targeting mobile vendors in public places.

Police and health authorities had inspected 187 mobile vendors during an operation conducted yesterday.

They had also inspected 152 institutions, including gyms, theatres, day care centres, tuition classes, restaurants, and eateries.

Ten people were arrested for violating quarantine rules, 14 were placed in quarantine by health officials, and 1987 people were warned by the Police.

The Police will continue to conduct the quarantine operations together with the health officials to curtail the spread of the coronavirus in the country. (Colombo Gazette)