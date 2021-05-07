Government to put extra focus on Western Province

The Government is to put extra focus on the Western Province to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Western Province has become the hot-spot for the coronavirus during the third wave.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had talks with the COVID committee today, which included the Minister or Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi, State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID Disease Control Dr. Sudarshani Fernandopulle, Media Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and Army Commander, General Shavendra Silva.

At the meeting it was noted that extra attention must be placed on the Western Province.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa also instructed the officials to expedite the process to vaccinate the people.

The health authorities had said today that the highest transmission of the coronavirus has been reported in the Western Province.

The Public Health Inspectors Association said a high level of transmission has also been reported from the North-Western Province and Southern Province including in the Ratnapura District.

PHI Association Secretary M. Baalasooriya told Colombo Gazette that the coronavirus has now spread to all 25 Districts in the country.

He said Sri Lanka is currently facing a severe crisis due to the detection of nearly 1900 patients per day.

Baalsooriya warned that the next two weeks was very critical for the country because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Colombo Gazette)