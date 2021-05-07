Construction work launched on Sri Lanka’s seventh expressway

Construction work was launched today on Sri Lanka’s seventh expressway.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa launched construction work on the first phase of the Ruwanpura Expressway.

Phase one of the project will connect Kahatuduwa to Ingiriya.

The proposed Ruwanpura Expressway will commence from the Kahatuduwa interchange on the Southern Expressway and proceed to Pelmadulla via Ingiriya and Ratnapura. (Colombo Gazette)