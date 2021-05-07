All tourist attractions in Sri Lanka closed

All tourist attractions in Sri Lanka have been closed until further notice.

The tourist attractions include parks, camp sites and tourist bungalows operated by the Wildlife Conservation Department.

Issuing a statement, the Department said the decision has been taken due to the coronavirus situation in the country.

The Wildlife Conservation Department decided to close all Wildlife bungalows and campsites under the Department on Wednesday (05).

The Government has taken various measures, including the closure of public tourist attractions such as zoos, safari parks and museums, to contain the spread of the third wave of the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)