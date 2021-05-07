Acting Solicitor General Sanjay Rajaratnam likely to be new AG

Acting Solicitor General Sanjay Rajaratnam is likely to be appointed as the new Attorney General (AG).

Rajaratnam’s name has been nominated to the Parliamentary Council to replace outgoing AG Dapulla de Livera.

In 2019 he was been appointed as the Acting Solicitor General by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Rajaratnam had replaced then Solicitor General Dilrukshi Dias Wickramasinghe who was interdicted by the PSC over an alleged incriminating telephone conversation with Avant-Garde Chairman Nissanka Senadhipathi. (Colombo Gazette)