WFP to work with Sri Lanka to address food security issues

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is to work with Sri Lanka to address food security issues.

Newly-appointed Country Director and Representative of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Sri Lanka, Abdur Rahim Siddiqui, called on Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

Siddiqui formally presented his letter of credentials to Foreign Minister Gunawardena at the Ministry premises.

During the meeting, Country Director Siddiqui reiterated WFP’s commitment to supporting the Government in enhancing food security, improving nutrition, and strengthening resilience of smallholder farmers through sustainable agriculture.

“I am pleased to see the socioeconomic progress Sri Lanka has made since the end of its decades-long civil conflict. My colleagues and I remain committed to working with the Government and other partners in addressing and overcoming on-going challenges related to nutrition and food security. Our aim is to develop a better future for vulnerable communities through sustainable solutions,” Country Director Siddiqui said.

Abdur Rahim Siddiqui and Minister Gunawardena also discussed the WFP’s Country Strategic Plan which comprises a set of objectives in line with Sustainable Development Goal 2 of achieving zero hunger. They also discussed the progress Sri Lanka has made in reducing hunger and malnutrition and building resilience of communities against the effects of climate change.

WFP established its presence in the country in 1968. Siddiqui has over 30 years’ experience in WFP with a strong background in the fields of nutrition and food security. He was previously based in Nigeria as the Head of Area Office of the Northern States, where he led the organization’s emergency operations. An experienced humanitarian, Country Director Siddiqui has held various positions throughout his WFP career, many of which were in large-scale, complex emergency situations. He will now lead WFP to further develop and enhance its existing programmes in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)