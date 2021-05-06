Train services cancelled as a result of Covid

Train services have been cancelled as a result of the coronavirus situation in Sri Lanka.

The Railway Department said twenty (20) train journeys have been cancelled.

The cancelled train journeys include the night mail train as well.

The Department added that the train journeys will remain cancelled until further notice.

Earlier, the Sri Lanka Railway Department suspended trains operating on several routes because of the coronavirus.

Sixteen train journeys to Kandy, Badulla, Jaffna and Pollonaruwa were cancelled from 30th April. (Colombo Gazette)