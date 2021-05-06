Speaker receives SC determination on Port City Bill

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has received the Supreme Court (SC) determination on the Port City Economic Commission Bill.

The Speaker said that he had revived the court determination last night (Wednesday).

Abeywardena is to announce the Supreme Court determination in Parliament on 18th May.

The Supreme Court had on 23rd April concluded considering petitions filed challenging the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill.

The Supreme Court had later said that it will convey its decision on the Bill to the Speaker of Parliament.

Several petitions were filed challenging the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill.

The United National Party (UNP), Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), Centre for Policy Alternatives, Venerable Muruttetuwe Ananda Thero, and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) lawmaker Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe were among those who had filed the petitions.

Issuing a statement, the UNP had pointed out that the Port City project is of national importance and if properly implemented will greatly benefit the country’s economy.

The UNP, however questioned as to why the process to draft the Bill, which is of national importance, has been carried out in a hurried manner, lacking any proper transparency.

This important piece of legislation has been presented to the Parliament on the eve of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, failing to allow for proper examination and consultation, the UNP said.

The Party said, accordingly, it has challenged the Bill on the grounds that it is inconsistent with the Constitution of the country and will fail to fulfill its purposes. (Colombo Gazette)