Seylan Bank rises up the ranks in LMD 100

Seylan Bank PLC, the bank with a heart, reaffirmed its position as one of the strongest business entities in the country by securing the 20th place in the latest edition of the LMD 100 ranking of Sri Lanka’s leading listed companies. Seylan Bank moved up three places from last year’s ranking of 23rd place, after a solid performance in 2019/2020.

LMD’s Top 100 rankings of 2020 has been compiled following a stringent evaluations of listed companies in Sri Lanka, based on information contained in the annual reports of the companies and the Colombo Stock Exchange Daily Report. The LMD 100 recognises entities for ranking based on profitability together with assets, shareholders’ funds and market capitalisation.

Commenting on this recognition, Kapila Ariyaratne, Director / Chief Executive Officer, Seylan Bank said: “In this challenging economic environment, the banking sector faces a number of challenges and the ever-quickening pace of technological change demands continuous innovation. Moving up the coveted LMD 100 rankings is a convincing reminder of our ability to perform even in difficult times. As we emerge stronger than ever in the post-pandemic new normal, our main focus will remain to be customer centric, we will continue to provide our customers a service that revolves around convenience and safety despite the uncertain times ahead.”

Despite the challenging rollercoaster ride corporates have travelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the “Bank with a Heart” has managed to stay ahead ensuring its presence among the elite with its unwavering effort and stability. Seylan Bank’s strong financial performance and ability to introduce novel technology-enabled capabilities, products and services contributed in securing top ranking in the most recent edition of the LMD 100.

Seylan Bank, the Bank with a Heart, operates with a vision to offer the ultimate banking experience to its valued customers through cutting-edge technology, innovative products, and best-in-class service. The Bank has a growing clientele of SMEs, Retail and Corporate Customers and has expanded its footprint with 172 branches across the country and an ATM network of 216 units. Seylan Bank has been endorsed as a financially stable organisation with performance excellence across the board by Fitch Ratings, with the bank’s national long-term rating revised upward, from ‘A-(lka)’ to ‘A (lka)’. The bank was ranked second among public listed companies for transparency in corporate reporting by Transparency Global. Seylan Bank has also been named the Most Popular Banking Service Provider in Sri Lanka in Customer Experience by LMD consecutively in 2019 and 2020. These achievements are a testament to Seylan Bank’s financial stability and unwavering dedication to ensure excellence across all endeavours. To learn more, visit www.seylan.lk