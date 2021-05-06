Public health inspectors want daily testing increased

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Health authorities have been urged to further increase PCR testing in a bid to curtail the third wave of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

Public Health Inspectors (PHI) Association Secretary M. Baalasooriya told Colombo Gazette that PCR tests must be increased to at least 25,000 per day.

Health authorities have been urged to do so due to a lack of travel restrictions between Districts, which will result in the further spread of the coronavirus.

However, the health sector will not be able to handle an increase in PCR testing at present, he added.

Baalasooriya explained that the health sector will face issues if testing is increased due to the lack of necessary equipment and manpower.

He pointed out that there were issues with receiving PCR test results in a number of areas and that results are being released after nearly 2 or 3 days of testing.

This is a serious issue, as the gap between testing and revealing of results could pave the way for the virus to be transmitted to more people, the PHI officer said.

Baalsooriya further highlighted the issue that has arisen with regard to asymptomatic Covid patients currently being detected.

He said a crisis has occurred over whether or not to hospitalise asymptomatic patients, similar to Covid patients with symptoms.

Hospitals are already facing a lack of bed capacity to treat Covid patients due to the high number of infections being detected per day.

As a result, the PHI Association has suggested to home quarantine and treat asymptomatic patients, the PHI Secretary said.

Baalasooriya said a request in this regard will be made from the health authorities to address the issue.

He further warned that it was essential to resolve these issues in order to curtail the spread of the third wave of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)