Piliyandala a hot spot for Covid with more people infected

Piliyandala has become a hot spot for the coronavirus with another 122 people found to be infected in the area.

A number of people have been found to be infected in Piliyandala on a daily basis over the past few days.

The Government said that during the 24-hour period ending at 6am today another 122 people were found to be infected in Piliyandala.

The previous day 59 people were found to be infected in the area.

Several areas in Piliyandala have already been placed under isolation as a result of the third wave of the coronavirus.

The Government said that 1939 people were found to be infected in Sri Lanka during the 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

Of them 498 people were found to be infected in the Colombo District with the highest number detected in Piliyandala.

Padukka, Kesbawa, Wellampitiya and Mulleriyawa are among the other areas where the virus was detected in the Colombo District during this period.

The Government also said that 42 Sri Lankans who returned to the country were among those found to be infected.

The third wave of the coronavirus is currently spreading rapidly in Sri Lanka forcing a number of areas to be isolated.

The third wave emerged following the Sinhala and Tamil New Year in April after most people failed to follow the guidelines issued to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)