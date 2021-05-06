Cops under fire after video on Jaffna arrest goes viral

The Police have come under fire after a video showing the manner in which they arrested people in Jaffna for not wearing face masks, went viral on social media.

The video shows the Police arrest a number of people in Jaffna yesterday (Wednesday).

Police officers covered in protective clothing are seen lifting most of the people off their feet during the arrest.

However, most people are not seen resisting arrest and are yet lifted and taken to a Police bus.

Some people are seen dragged away from shops while others are forced to leave behind their bicycles or motorcycles on the road.

“When someone is arrested you should tell them why they are being arrested. Here they just pick up the man and take him away. They are not resisting arrest so the Police are using unnecessary force,” a human rights expert told Colombo Gazette.

The Jaffna media reported that the arrest was made by the Jaffna Police and that at least 30 people were arrested.

When contacted by Colombo Gazette the Jaffna Police refused to comment saying only the Police Spokesman can make comments to the media.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana could not be reached for a comment.

The Police are conducting operations around the island to arrest people not wearing face masks or failing to wear a mask properly.

The arrests are being carried out as the third wave of the coronavirus spreads rapidly around the island. (Colombo Gazette)