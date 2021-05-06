AG turns down offer to be appointed Sri Lanka’s HC to Canada

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera has turned down an offer to be appointed as Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to Canada.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had nominated Dappula de Livera to be Sri Lanka’s new High Commissioner to Canada.

However, the Attorney General’s office said that he has turned down the offer.

Dappula de Livera has said that he would prefer to remain in Sri Lanka and serve the people.

The term of the current Attorney General ends later this month.

Dappula de Livera has so far concluded action on 27,206 criminal cases during his tenure, Coordinating Officer to the Attorney General State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said.

She added that this was done during the two year term of the Attorney General from May 2019 to May 2021. (Colombo Gazette)