Weerasekera requests Speaker not to allow Rishad to enter Parliament

Minister of Public Security Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekera today requested Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena not to allow opposition MP Rishad Bathiudeen to enter Parliament.

He said that Bathiudeen has been detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) and should not be allowed to enter Parliament until investigations are concluded.

The Minister said that suspects may use Parliament privileges to hamper investigations if they are allowed to enter Parliament while being detained under the PTA.

He said that no MP should be allowed to enter Parliament if they are being detained under the PTA.

The opposition however objected to the request made by the Public Security Minister.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said that he will look into the matter.

A Detention Order (DO) was obtained on 27 April to further detain Parliamentarian Rishad Bathiudeen and his brother Riyadh Bathiudeen for 90 days, to be questioned in connection with the Easter Sunday attacks.

Both were arrested on 24th April by the Criminal Investigations Department.

Rishad Bathiudeen and his brother Riyadh Bathiudeen were arrested under the Prevention of Terrorism Act over allegations of aiding and abetting the suicide bombers responsible for the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

Meanwhile, Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera has stated that there is no legal impediment in facilitating MP Rishad Bathiudeen from attending Parliament sessions.

The AG announced the decision upon a request from the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in this regard. (Colombo Gazette)