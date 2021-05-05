Sri Lanka’s rate of infections now higher than India

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Sri Lanka’s rate of coronavirus infections is higher than that reported in India at present, Public Health Inspectors (PHI) said.

PHI Association Secretary M. Baalasooriya told Colombo Gazette that Sri Lanka’s current rate of infections is higher in comparison to India based on the country population.

An average 1900 Covid positive cases have been reported per day in Sri Lanka since the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Meanwhile, India is reporting between 200,000 to 300,000 cases per day.

Baalasooriya said that when taking into consideration the cases reported a day per million from the population of the two countries, Sri Lanka has a higher Covid positive rate.

He further revealed that the bed capacity in hospitals was insufficient to handle the high number of patients being detected on a daily basis.

This is being further affected due to less number of recoveries being reported per day.

“Therefore, the health authorities are unable to bridge the gap between newly detected patients and recoveries, resulting in an insufficient bed capacity at hospitals,” the PHI Association Secretary said.

Baalasooriya added that the issue at present concerns the treatment of Covid infected patients only, and does not include asymptomatic patients

He further said the health authorities must look into the matter to curtail the further spread of the virus.

The third wave of the coronavirus has been reported in Sri Lanka following the Sinhala and Tamil New year, which was celebrated in April.

Several areas have been placed in isolation in a bid to contain the spread of the New Year coronavirus cluster. (Colombo Gazette)